Liverpool reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday, but they were made to battle hard by a brave visiting side.
The Reds are on 54 points, two clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Burnley remained second bottom on 13 points.
Goals from Dioga Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez saw off a Burnley side which had gone in level at the break thanks to Dara O’Shea’s goal.
Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Everton had lifted Pep Guardiola’s side one point ahead in the table, and a packed Anfield expected a blistering start from the home side.
Instead, the stadium record attendance for a league game of 59 896 saw Burnley pose the greatest early threat as Liverpool sukkeled to find a foothold.Coach Jurgen Klopp says of the match: “I can really imagine how [Burnley coach] Vincent Kompany is feeling right now because they did a lot of good stuff and made it really uncomfortable for us.”Liverpool tool the lead in the 31st minute when Jota headed in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner.
Burnley never gave up, and in the 45th minute O’Shea directed a powerful header into the top corner.
Liverpool came out with renewed energy and retook the lead within seven minutes.
Harvey Elliot, a half-time substitute, played a ball across goal which took a deflection before Diaz dived in with a header from close range.Klopp adds: “We knew at half-time what we had to do [with the subs]...”Burnley had chances to draw level again, but with 11 minutes to play, Liverpool wrapped up all three points.
Another corner fell to Jota but after his shot was blocked he passed to Elliot and his floated ball found Nunez, who leaned back and headed into the bottom corner.
Reds reclaim Prem top spot from Man City in win over brave Burnley.
Good morning 😍 pic.twitter.com/T4MWEkjnBv— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 11, 2024