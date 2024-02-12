Liverpool reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday, but they were made to battle hard by a brave visiting side. The Reds are on 54 points, two clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Burnley remained second bottom on 13 points.

Goals from Dioga Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez saw off a Burnley side which had gone in level at the break thanks to Dara O’Shea’s goal. Knew what to do: Jurgen Klopp. Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Everton had lifted Pep Guardiola’s side one point ahead in the table, and a packed Anfield expected a blistering start from the home side. Instead, the stadium record attendance for a league game of 59 896 saw Burnley pose the greatest early threat as Liverpool sukkeled to find a foothold.Coach Jurgen Klopp says of the match: “I can really imagine how [Burnley coach] Vincent Kompany is feeling right now because they did a lot of good stuff and made it really uncomfortable for us.”Liverpool tool the lead in the 31st minute when Jota headed in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner.

Burnley never gave up, and in the 45th minute O’Shea directed a powerful header into the top corner. Liverpool came out with renewed energy and retook the lead within seven minutes. Harvey Elliot, a half-time substitute, played a ball across goal which took a deflection before Diaz dived in with a header from close range.Klopp adds: “We knew at half-time what we had to do [with the subs]...”Burnley had chances to draw level again, but with 11 minutes to play, Liverpool wrapped up all three points.