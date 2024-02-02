Conor Bradley is the name on every Liverpool fan’s lips after his heroics in their 4-1 Premier League win over Chelsea on Wednesday night. Bradley klapped once and set up goals for Diogo Jota and Dominik Szoboszlai, as Liverpool smashed their way to a five-point gap at the top of the standings.

Luis Diaz completed the rout, with Christopher Nkunku getting one back for the Blues.It could have been much worse for the visitors at Anfield, with Darwin Nunez hitting the woodwork four times, including from the penalty spot in the first half. Arsenal star: Gabriel Jesus. Picture: Adam Davy But it was the performance of rightback Bradley that has the Reds excited ahead of Sunday’s 5.30pm trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal, who alongside Manchester City (who have a game in hand) are five points behind the Reds. Klopp says of Bradley: “What a wonderful kid he is. Outstanding finish, the whole game, the contribution, the involvement.

“I’m really happy for him. He’s a very serious young man and that was pretty special I have to say.” Arsenal, meanwhile, would like nothing more than to close the gap between them and the Reds and to do so, they need to find the back of the net. In steps Gabriel Jesus, who has only 19 goals in 56 games in all competitions for Arsenal since his £45 million move from Manchester City in 2022.And the 26-year-old, who has assisted 13 strikes, is determined to be more single-minded in terms of boosting his own tally.He says: “I think I [will] change my mindset and I will be in the box more – and I try everything to score.”