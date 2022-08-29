Liverpool equalled the Premier League record for the biggest win in history, when they smashed Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield on Saturday. Winless heading into the game, on the back of losing 2-1 to rivals Manchester United last Monday, Liverpool became the third team - after United (twice) and Leicester (once) - to win by that margin.

The Reds started like a team with a point to prove and were up and running in the third minute when double heroes Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino combined for the former to header home his first. GOOD TIMES: Fabio Carvalho and Jurgen Klopp Harvey Elliot then scored his maiden league goal for the Reds with a vicious strike from the edge of the area, Trent Alexander-Arnold blasted in from long range, Firmino reacted first to a deflected cross and Virgil van Dijk nodded home corner as the Reds led 5-0 at the break. After the break, Liverpool turned up the pressure as Chris Mepham turned a cross into his own net, before Firmino tapped in from close range with the Cherries unable to deal.

Teen substitute Fabio Carvalho joined the party with his first league goal when he volleyed a Kostas Tsimikas pass before Diaz put the cherry on top with six minutes to play with a header from a corner. With a first win in the bag, coach Jurgen Klopp says: “We had to prove a point - we had to prove a point for ourselves. “If I see positive things in a 2-1 defeat against United, people think I’m a bit mad.