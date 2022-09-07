That was the last time South Africa won a World Cup - in any sport - on home soil.

South Africa’s Sevens team wants to light up Cape Town this week like it’s 1995 all over again.

Like Francois Pienaar and his teammates did when they lifted the William Webb Ellis trophy 27 years ago, Muller du Plessis and his spanmaats want to do the same at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday night in the final of the Sevens World Cup.

Du Plessis says: “We are very privileged to have the World Cup in the Mother City, we have our friends, family and home support around us and that is great.

“We have seen what winning such a title can do to make the nation proud and united, so that will be great if we can emulate the great feeling that the 1995 Rugby World Cup win created way back. “Playing at home in a natural environment that we are used to is something special and we must utilise that advantage.”