Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says they are sukkeling to cope with the heat in India, as they get ready to face their hosts in five T20Is. The first match of the series starts today at 3.30pm in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium – a venue where the temperature is expected to reach a high of 43 degrees Celsius.

Up against a youthful India squad led by Rishabh Pant, Bavuma says they have to beat the heat first if they want to conquer their hosts. NEW LEAD MAN: Rishabh Pant He explains: “We expected it to be hot, but not this hot. Fortunately the games are played at night and it’s bearable at night time. During day-time the guys drink a lot more water than what they are used to. “It’s all about keeping as fresh as possible, mentally fresh as well.” He adds: “[The hardest part of the tour to date has been] coping with the heat – it’s not something that we’re used to.