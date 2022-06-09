Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says they are sukkeling to cope with the heat in India, as they get ready to face their hosts in five T20Is.
The first match of the series starts today at 3.30pm in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium – a venue where the temperature is expected to reach a high of 43 degrees Celsius.
Up against a youthful India squad led by Rishabh Pant, Bavuma says they have to beat the heat first if they want to conquer their hosts.
He explains: “We expected it to be hot, but not this hot. Fortunately the games are played at night and it’s bearable at night time. During day-time the guys drink a lot more water than what they are used to. “It’s all about keeping as fresh as possible, mentally fresh as well.”
He adds: “[The hardest part of the tour to date has been] coping with the heat – it’s not something that we’re used to.
“Hydration is a big thing, cramping and fatigue can set in. We don’t have a lot of time to adjust and unfortunately we’ll only be playing competitive games. Therefore, we have to manage our energy. Hopefully the body keeps up with everything.”
Of India, who have rested stars such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah and also had captain KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out yesterday, Bavuma adds: “India have a lot of fresher faces in the team – guys who want to stake a claim for their position within the India team. We won’t be expecting anything easy.”