It was a game of gifts as Arsenal ultimately prevailed 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium last night to close the gap on visitors and Premier League log leaders Liverpool to just two points. In what was a bizarre clash, Arsenal first gifted Liverpool an equaliser on the stroke of half-time to make it 1-1, before the Reds returned the favour in the 67th minute for Gabriel Martinelli to net the Gunners’ second of the match.

The Gunners' Bukayo Saka scored the first goal of the match when he reacted first to Kai Havertz's rebounded shot in the 14th minute. Despite not having a single shot on target in the half, Liverpool entered the break level after Luis Diaz beat William Saliba's "shield" to toe the ball across goal, only for Arsenal defender Gabriel to do a weird 360-degree spin and then guide the ball into his own net with his hand.

Martinelli, who was a menace on attack, finally had his moment when Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson made a horrible mess of a Gunners long ball and both missed it, for the Brazilian to collect and tap in to make it 2-1. With the Reds still in shock and searching for an equaliser, they then had defender Ibrahima Konate sent off for a second yellow card late on.