Manchester United centreback Lisandro Martinez contributed to both goals on the other end of the pitch in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat to hosts Tottenham Hotspur.
Martinez deflected a Dejan Kulusevski cross into the path of Pape Matar Sarr to score a 49th-minute opener and then also miscued Ben Davies’ weak shot into his eie net with seven minutes to play, as United suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season.
It was a drama-filled match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with both sides hitting the woodwork.
United also had a 27th-minute penalty appeal waved away after Alejandro Garnacho’s shot hit his fellow Argentine Cristian Romero’s arm.
Some nine minutes after that, Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes missed a sitter to leave the score goalless at the break.
Fernandes, though, is die duiwel in about the penalty shout and says: “They made a big thing of it last week [when Wolves were denied a late penalty against United in the Devils’ 1-0 win]. I want to see if they make a show of it like they did last week, also if [refs’ manager] Jon Moss also comes to our dressing room to apologise [for not giving a penalty].”
After winning his first home match, Spurs’ new coach Ange Postecoglou says his team was a bit nervous at the start, but adds: “That was the message at half-time, just to settle down, we could play through their press and as long as we stayed up tempo in our movement, we’d wear them down. To be fair, the lads were great, dominated most of the second half…”
With one win and one defeat after two games, United host Nottingham Forest next Saturday, while Spurs travel to Bournemouth on the same day.