Manchester United centreback Lisandro Martinez contributed to both goals on the other end of the pitch in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat to hosts Tottenham Hotspur. Martinez deflected a Dejan Kulusevski cross into the path of Pape Matar Sarr to score a 49th-minute opener and then also miscued Ben Davies’ weak shot into his eie net with seven minutes to play, as United suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season.

It was a drama-filled match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with both sides hitting the woodwork. ⏹️ Apito final em Londres.#MUFC || #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/oHPOigBVNE — Manchester United (@ManUtd_PT) August 19, 2023 United also had a 27th-minute penalty appeal waved away after Alejandro Garnacho’s shot hit his fellow Argentine Cristian Romero’s arm. The icing on the cake at @SpursStadium! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/69STJ09KgJ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 19, 2023 Some nine minutes after that, Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes missed a sitter to leave the score goalless at the break.