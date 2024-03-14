Having lost all four games heading into the final round of the competition, Wales currently sit bottom of the table four points behind the Azzurri.

Warren Gatland on Wednesday made five changes to his honger Wales starting XV for their Six Nations showdown with Italy on Saturday, with veterans George North and Nick Tompkins back in midfield.

Joe Roberts and Owen Watkin have been dropped while Wales captain Dafydd Jenkins is also moved back to lock from blindside flanker against France last week, with Alex Mann taking back the No.6 jersey. Jenkins will be partnered by Adam Beard, with Will Rowlands on the bench.

Gatland says: “This is an important game for us. We definitely don’t want to finish bottom and the squad is hungry to win.”

Meanwhile, England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will miss Saturday’s Six Nations game against France because of a self-diagnosed concussion.