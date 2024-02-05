MI Cape Town finished heel laaste on the SA20 log for the second year in a row, after they went down to Pretoria Capitals by four wickets on Saturday. Needing to win the final pool match at Newlands for the season to make the top four and book their place in the playoffs, the Kapenaars posted a below-par 163/9 in their 20 overs after captain Kieron Pollard opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Rassie van der Dussen top-scored for the hosts with 60 off 46 balls, but in general they batted too slowly. Lost: MI Cape Town coach Robin Peterson. Picture: Shaun Roy Coach Robin Peterson’s manne then had their tails up and one foot in the semis with the Capitals on 78/5 after some good bowling up front. George Linde returned the most successful bowling figures (2/46) in terms of wickets taken for the hosts, with Liam Livingstone conceding only 14 runs in three overs.

But Senuran Muthusamy turned the game on its head with his blistering knock of 38* off 18 balls, with Theunis de Bruyn also adding 42 off 33 balls to take the Capitals to 167/6 with two balls left. Peterson, who admits that this match could have been their last as a group together, says they will take their time to reflect on yet another unsuccessful season. Replacing Simon Katich as head coach at the start of the campaign, Robbie P reckons they lost too many close game.He says: “When you’re losing those close games, looking for the margins with the games.

