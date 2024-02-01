The neutral observer might beg to differ and may have already buried the Cape-based team’s kanse of making the final four.

MI Cape Town coach Robin Peterson kom uit soos Die Hard and reckons they are still alive in the SA20.

Dead last with two matches to play, MI CT simply have to beat the Pretoria Capitals in both matches of their double-header, starting at Centurion Park Thursday night at 5.30pm.

They then have to hope that Joburg Super Kings drop in their last two matches – one of which was played against Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Wednesday night.

Three points behind the Kings before last night’s match and four points up for grabs for a win, Peterson says: “Two games where we have to win... Everybody can beat everybody. We are still alive.”