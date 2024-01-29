MI Cape Town are deep in the toilet in the SA20 following three defeats in a row which has left them outside of the playoffs spots.
Heading into tonight’s clash against Joburg Super Kings at Newlands at 5.30pm, Robin Peterson’s manne are low on confidence after losing to Paarl Royals by 59 runs, Durban Super Giants by 36 and on Saturday to Sunrisers Eastern Cape by only four runs.
Those defeats leave them in fifth place with a record of just two wins in seven matches, and only three games to go – today’s clash and two against Pretoria Capitals.
Their opponents vanaand are one point behind the Capetonians and know they must also win to stand a chance of qualifying.
But after watching his side fall four runs short after needing 18 off the final over, Peterson tells the team’s website: “I don’t need to do anything [different to turn things around].
“There are a lot of proud cricketers in that room. They need to reflect and see what they can bring to the team to get us over the line...
“But it is still in our own hands. Last year Sunrisers qualified with four wins, so with a bit of luck, inspiration, and getting the little things right, we can do it.”
MI CT’s neighbours Paarl Royals, meanwhile, got a groot pak in their top-of-the-table clash with Durban Super Giants last night, losing by 125 runs after they were bowled out for just 83 in reply to the Kingsmead hosts’ 208/7.