MI Cape Town are deep in the toilet in the SA20 following three defeats in a row which has left them outside of the playoffs spots. Heading into tonight’s clash against Joburg Super Kings at Newlands at 5.30pm, Robin Peterson’s manne are low on confidence after losing to Paarl Royals by 59 runs, Durban Super Giants by 36 and on Saturday to Sunrisers Eastern Cape by only four runs.

Those defeats leave them in fifth place with a record of just two wins in seven matches, and only three games to go – today’s clash and two against Pretoria Capitals. Their opponents vanaand are one point behind the Capetonians and know they must also win to stand a chance of qualifying. But after watching his side fall four runs short after needing 18 off the final over, Peterson tells the team’s website: “I don’t need to do anything [different to turn things around].