Coach Robin Peterson believes it’s just a matter of time before his MI Cape Town bowlers find their mojo in this year’s SA20 tournament. Sunrisers Eastern Cape opener Jordan Hermann (106* off 62 balls) and his teammates klapped the likes of Liam Livingstone, who conceded 40 runs in three overs, and Ollie Stone (29 in two overs) to all corners of Newlands in their clash on Tuesday night for a helse score of 202/2 in their 20 overs.

The hosts’ batsmen gave it their best to chase down the score, with openers Ryan Rickelton (58 off 33 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (41 off 28) again shining with a stand of 108 inside 10 overs for the first wicket. But in the end the score was just too much to hunt down, as they ended on 198/5 – five runs short of the win. The blame for the defeat lies at the feet of the bowlers, with captain Kieron Pollard (2/22 in three overs) being the only one with a positive return. But Peterson, whose team has now suffered two defeats in their first three matches, remains defiant and says: “There are a whole host of things we probably could have done better [in the game], but it’s all about improving every game.

DEFIANT: MI CT boss Robin Peterson “It’s just a little bit decision-making here and there, we probably gave them 15 runs too many. But the margins in these games are fine, it’s such a quality tournament that any team can beat any team on the day... “Hopefully we learn those lessons and move on quickly and implement them on Friday night [against Paarl Royals in their next match at Newlands].” Of the positives taken out of the match against the defending champions, Peterson adds: “As the tournament goes on, bowling gets better. [Against the Sunrisers] we weren’t at our absolute best as a unit.