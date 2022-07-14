There is a buzz around Manchester United again, after they klapped Liverpool 4-0 in their pre-season friendly in Bangkok on Tuesday. While popping the champers is a bietjie premature after one friendly, the win gave players, fans and opponents a good appreciation of the impact of new Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag.

United had a swaar season in 2021/22, finishing sixth in the Premier League and failing to win any trophies, leading to fan protests. But die mood is besig om te draai, as Ten Hag is making United Hollands again. HAPPY DAYS: Rio Ferdinand Former defender Rio Ferdinand says: “Seen a few things we’ve been crying out for the last few years. All in all, [a] good day at the office! I’m feeling the Ten Hag look on the touch line.”

Even Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was impressed, adding: “The way United defended in a man-marking system, especially in midfield, we gave the ball away and they finished the moments off, that was obvious.” Of Ten Hag’s changes, United defender Varane adds: “This is just the start of the pre-season… but we know exactly where we want to go. “We tried to keep the ball in possession and we tried to press very high on the pitch, so this is a very physical style.”

While almal is praising his impact, Ten Hag, though, won’t get carried away. He tells MUTV: “It was a team with a great spirit and we know we are just getting started. “We have started to build a team and I am happy with the first game.“It will take a lot of time. I have seen a lot of mistakes.