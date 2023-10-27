Two unbeaten Premier League Division clubs Rondebosch and Kraaifontein lock horns this Saturday.
The ‘Bosch have been in prolific run scoring mood to date, posting the highest score of the day last week with an impressive 271/6 against Claremont whom they beat by 11 runs.
Once again there was a centurion in their midst, this time it was the evergreen Alistair Gray, 41, scoring 122 off 143 balls at the top of the order.
Morne Pentz also added an unbeaten 50, meaning the Kraaifontein attack will have to be clinical in their execution.
Fortunately for them their pace attack of Diego du Plessis, who has taken eight wickets to date and Moses Elliot (4/38 against UWC) are in good nick.
Meanwhile, Newly-promoted sides Milnerton, unbeaten to date, and winless Primrose clash in a key fixture. Another team looking to break their duck is reigning champs Claremont who are away to Bellville.
In the First Division, Ottoman face another challenging fixture when they travel to Florida Park to meet Tygerberg.
WP Premier League
Cape Town beat Bellville by 4 wickets
Bellville 148 (Cody Nieuwoudt 51; Chrstiaan Oberholzer 3/8).
Cape Town 149/6 (Kyle Schreuder 51; Marcus Fourie 3/31).
Rondebosch beat Claremont by 11 runs
Rondebosch 271/6 (Alistair Gray 122, Morne Pentz 50*; Kenan Smith 3/46)
Claremont 260/6 (Sauliegh Rayned 76, Matthew de Villiers 73, Josh Breed 44*).
Durbanville beat Primrose by 7 wickets
Primrose 93 (Bradley Petersen 3/18).
Durbanville 94/3 (Ruben Senekal 45).
Milnerton beat Rylands by 8 wickets
Rylands 101 (Sean Roach 3/21, Malcolm Cloete 3/25).
Milnerton 102/2 (D. Butler 55*, Matthew Snyman 30*).
Kraaifontein beat UWC by 33 runs
Kraaifontein 169 (Elliot Hamilton 56, Malwande Zamo 36; Shabir Mallie 3/10, Liyema Waqu 3/28, Abubakr Samsodien 3/30).
UWC 136 (Raees Carr 33*; Elliot Moses 4/28, Diego Du Plessis 3/39).
Green Point beat WPCC by 1 wicket
WPCC 211/9 (Gavin Kaplan 87, Nick Barlow 63; Guy Sheena 3/33, Michael Moore 3/45).
Green Point 212/9 (Wesley Bedja 54, Rashard Gibbs 38; Zac Lion-Cachet 3/44).
WP First Division
Pinelands beat Avendale by 8 wickets, NGCC beat Hottentots Holland by 1 wicket, Strandfontein beat Ottoman by 40 runs, Tygerberg beat Brackenfell by 1 wicket, UCT beat Vikings by 3 wickets
Saturday’s fixtures
Premier League: Bellville v Claremont, Durbanville v Cape Town, Green Point v UWC, Rondebosch v Kraaifontein, Milnerton v Primrose, Rylands v WPCC.
First Division A: Gugulethu v Avendale, Brackenfell v United, Hottentots Holland v UCT, Strandfontein v Northerns Goodwood, Tygerberg v Ottoman, Pinelands v Vikings.