The ‘Bosch have been in prolific run scoring mood to date, posting the highest score of the day last week with an impressive 271/6 against Claremont whom they beat by 11 runs.

Once again there was a centurion in their midst, this time it was the evergreen Alistair Gray, 41, scoring 122 off 143 balls at the top of the order.

Evergreen: Rondebosch’s Alistair Gray

Morne Pentz also added an unbeaten 50, meaning the Kraaifontein attack will have to be clinical in their execution.

Fortunately for them their pace attack of Diego du Plessis, who has taken eight wickets to date and Moses Elliot (4/38 against UWC) are in good nick.