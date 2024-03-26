The Stormers have recalled Leon Lyons to ease their crisis at loosehead prop, but are still scrambling for players ahead of their United Rugby Championship clash against Ulster innie Kaap this weekend. Coach John Dobson is short on manpower in the No.1 jersey with a vrag ahead of Saturday’s showdown with the Irishman.

And he will no doubt be looking with envy at the Ulstermen, who will have Kaapse legend Steven Kitshoff to call on. Revved up: Salmaan Moerat. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix But they will have to make do with 25-year-old Lyons, who they sent to Griquas on loan in January. Skills coach Labeeb Levy explained to reporters on Monday: “We’re still toying with some options. We’re bringing in Leon Lyons who is on loan at Griquas.

“We’re also speaking to various other people to see who is available in the country and around the world “But Lyons landed this morning and he’s quite fit.” His first DHL Stormers start and it was a special one for Wandi Simelane at DHL Stadium on Saturday. See you there on Saturday for more. #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/fYK0qSSK8o — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 25, 2024 Meanwhile, lock Salmaan Moerat is happy with his return in a Stormers jersey after making his comeback from a long-term injury in Saturday’s 43-21 win over Edinburgh and is looking to forward to the reunion with Kitshoff.