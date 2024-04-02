Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker wants his manne to show no mercy to Kaizer Chiefs when the sides clash at FNB Stadium in tonight’s 7.30pm PSL showdown.
Stellies are flying high, moving up to second in the standings following Saturday’s 3-0 win over Royal AM at the Danie Craven Stadium on the back of an 18-match unbeaten run.
Chiefs, meanwhile, are five points and as many places behind, thanks to a single win in their last five games.
With goalscorers Devin Titus and Iqraam Rayners subbed off early and fresh for Chiefs, Barker tells the club website: “Tuesday is close and fortunately the game allowed us to have the luxury of making substitutions to keep everyone ready and fresh because obviously, a big, big game awaits us.”
Sixth-placed Cape Town City, meanwhile, are looking to snap a five-game winless run at Sekhukhune United - in third - at the same time in Polokwane.
In tonight’s other PSL action, champions and runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Richards Bay and AmaZulu entertain Polokwane City. Both matches kick off at 7.30pm.