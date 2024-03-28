Stellies wiped the floor with the KZN side 3-1 in their reverse fixture, with goals from Deano van Rooyen, Jayden Adams, and Iqraam Rayners.

Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker has challenged his span to do the league double over Royal AM this season.

And with his fourth-placed team one point off second place in the standings on the back of a club-record unbeaten run, Barker is houing dik that they can’t take their foot off the pedal.

He tells club media: “If you are able to get maximum points with home and away wins against opposition in the league it’s always good.

“We are desperate to keep getting those Ws behind us and this is a good opportunity for us to try and get a double over them.”