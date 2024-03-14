The club released a statement on Wednesday evening, reading: “Stellenbosch Football Club has parted ways with Darrel Matsheke by mutual agreement after the player transgressed the club’s internal code of conduct.”

“Matsheke arrived in the Cape Winelands at the start of the current season and made 12 appearances across all competitions, notably scoring the winning penalty kick during the club’s 2023 Carling Knockout victory.

“We would like to thank him for his contributions over the last five months and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

The 25-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs man is now a free agent. And he has already been linked with a possible move to Orlando Pirates.