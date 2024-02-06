Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos knows his team’s defence has to be sharp again on Wednesday night when they face Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals in Ivory Coast. The Super Eagles have conceded only one goal so far in the tournament and South Africa just two – both in their loss to Mali, meaning both teams’ defences are strong and it will be important to make your opportunities count up front.

And after watching Nigeria beat Angola 1-0 in their quarterfinal clash, with Ademola Lookman scoring the winner, Broos says of tomorrow night’s opponents: “I think Nigeria is a team who became better and better with each game. Analysing: Coach Hugo Broos. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix “They are a very good side with a few good players like Lookman, who is a very good player… “We will see how we can use the weaknesses in this team and also be aware of their qualities.

“For both [South Africa and Nigeria the match] will be a bit special because in a few months we play each other in the qualifiers for the World Cup and it can be a test for both of us.” He adds: “Maybe we can make a surprise, because the hunger is big to play in the final.”While Nigeria’s stars such as Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Frank Onyeka (Brentford), Moses Simon (Nantes) and Lookman (Atalanta) ply their trade in Europe, South Africa took the field against Cape Verde with as many as eight Mamelodi Sundowns players in the starting XI.But Broos believes this tournament will put Mzansi’s top players on the map. The Belgian explains: “We came here and there were many people in South Africa that didn’t believe in the team, but we believed in us. The players believed in the fact that it could happen and it happened.