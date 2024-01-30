Bafana Bafana are ready to rock and roll against Morocco in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash at the Stade de San Pedro in Ivory Coast tonight at 10pm. According to coach Hugo Broos, it’s simple: clear this hurdle and they can easily make the final. Problem is, they face the top-ranked team in Africa tonight.

Boasting big names such as Sofia Amrabat, Achraf Hakimi and Yassine Bounou, World Cup semfinalists Morocco are clear favourites heading into the clash – even if they are without Hakim Ziyech, who has an ankle injury. With the odds stacked against them, Broos says: “If we beat them, then we know we have a chance to play in the final. Then you know you have beaten a good side and in the next round, you avoid a big team... “I don’t want to underestimate Cape Verde or Mauritania [who played last night and will face the winner of this match in the quarterfinals], but there is a difference when you play them rather than playing against a team like Morocco.”