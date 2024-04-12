Ahead of Tuesday night’s 3-3 Champions League draw with Real Madrid, ace Kevin de Bruyne was withdrawn before kickoff due to uncontrollable nausea and the treble champs were paaping after Phil Foden limped to the team bus and Rodri demanded a rest after the game.

With the return leg coming up on Wednesday, Guardiola has some tough decisions to make to keep his star trio reg, while also hoping to take advantage of any slip-ups from Arsenal and Liverpool, who they trail by a point in the league.

The last time City hosted Luton in a league match-up was in April 1999 when they were both in the third tier of English football.

This season, though, City have scored eight goals against the Hatters and conceded three, following a narrow 2-1 league win and a 6-2 pak slae in the FA Cup.