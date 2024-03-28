The 14th-placed Durbanites host the Scots at Kings Park and Everitt, who joined Edinburgh this season from the Bulls, was sacked as Sharks head coach in 2022.

Sharks tighthead prop Vincent Koch expects ex-boss Sean Everitt to psych up Edinburgh to “prove a point” in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash in Durban.

Koch, who made his Sharks debut in last week’s win against Ulster, warns his manne to expect a fired-up Edinburgh side.

He says: “When [Everitt] comes here, he will definitely want to prove a point. He will psych his players up to a level where he wants it to be.

“At the end of the day, he wants a result as well, so if he can have a nice pre-game chat, he will throw that in there as well.”