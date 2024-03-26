Everitt led the Durbanites from 2019 before getting sacked in 2022, having worked for the union as coach at various levels since 2008.

Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt insists it’s nothing personal as he plots to klap his former team the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this weekend.

Landed in Durban 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦✈️ pic.twitter.com/prIZpBTles — Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) March 24, 2024

But he paid for the span’s swak results, which haven’t really improved despite investing heavily grootnaam Springbok ysters.

Having taking the reins of the Scottish side last year, his manne are currently in with a shot to make the top four this season with six regular season games to play.

"Every result counts. It’s about getting as many points as possible out of Saturday's Sharks match – that’s our focus."



Head Coach Sean Everitt has called on his side to regroup and refocus as attention turns to Saturday's clash in Durban 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 — Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) March 25, 2024

But Everitt says it’s not about getting revenge, telling reporters: “We came to play against the Stormers and Sharks, my former franchise. It’s actually not about that, it’s about this competition.”