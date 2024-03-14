Rugby bosses from the Sharks, Bulls, Stormers and Lions have reportedly sought legal advice after Saru requested a combined R85m in fees for hosting the six Tests in Mzansi this year.

SA Rugby (Saru) president Mark Alexander and the local unions are set to sit vas today over those franchises considering not paying the governing body’s fees for hosting Tests in 2024.

It is understood that the Cheetahs, who will host the historic first meeting between the Boks and Portugal in Bloemfontein on 20 July, won’t stand with the rest of the unions opposed to paying the fees.

And pakking uit in a Bok presser, Alexander says: “We’ve strategically allocated Tests to our unions, and that was done to boost their season tickets and assist them in generating revenue.

“What shocked me was to read about it in the press. To read about it in the press is a sad day and we will deal with that at our members’ forum [today].”