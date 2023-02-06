The South African Rugby Union’s decision to withdraw their invitation for the Israel’s Tel Aviv Heat to play in this year’s Mzansi Challenge did not go down well with The South African Friends of Israel (SAFI). Saru on Friday announced that they’d withdraw the invite to next month’s tournament after they “listened to the opinions of important stakeholder groups”.

President Mark Alexander explains: “We have listened to the opinions of important stakeholder groups and have taken this decision to avoid the likelihood of the competition becoming a source of division, notwithstanding the fact that Israel is a full member of World Rugby and the IOC.” SA Rugby has come under fire for withdrawing an invitation to the Tel Aviv Heat to play in the Mzansi Challenge. https://t.co/SkKOEChuuQ — SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) February 4, 2023 The Mexican Rhinos could now replace the team from Israel to compete against the Diables (Spain), Simbas (Kenya), Welwitschias (Namibia), Goshawks (Zimbabwe) and South Africa’s Leopards, Valke, Boland, Eastern Province, Border Bulldogs, and SWD. Not so fast, says SAFI.