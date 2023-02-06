The South African Rugby Union’s decision to withdraw their invitation for the Israel’s Tel Aviv Heat to play in this year’s Mzansi Challenge did not go down well with The South African Friends of Israel (SAFI).
Saru on Friday announced that they’d withdraw the invite to next month’s tournament after they “listened to the opinions of important stakeholder groups”.
President Mark Alexander explains: “We have listened to the opinions of important stakeholder groups and have taken this decision to avoid the likelihood of the competition becoming a source of division, notwithstanding the fact that Israel is a full member of World Rugby and the IOC.”
The Mexican Rhinos could now replace the team from Israel to compete against the Diables (Spain), Simbas (Kenya), Welwitschias (Namibia), Goshawks (Zimbabwe) and South Africa’s Leopards, Valke, Boland, Eastern Province, Border Bulldogs, and SWD.
Not so fast, says SAFI.
In a statement released to the media, spokesperson Pamela Ngugane writes: “[We] note the South African Rugby Union’s decision to withdraw their Mzansi Challenge invitation to international qualifying team, the Tel Aviv Heats - simply because they reside in Israel.
“Saru have shamelessly succumbed to the political pressure of the BDS [Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions] crowd, and are amending fixtures for the sporting competition as such. This is in direct violation of Section 5.3 of the Saru constitution…
“SAFI will be taking action against Saru for allowing political interference in our sporting events and will communicate these steps in due course.”