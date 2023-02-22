Sunday newspaper Rapport reported that Alexander received death threats and quoted an anonymous source saying he felt like he was followed by someone.

South African Rugby Union president Mark Alexander has downplayed reports that he is fearing for his life.

This comes after SA Rugby withdrew an invitation to Tel Aviv Heat to play in the Mzansi Challenge at the start of the month, with Alexander saying at the time: “We have listened to the opinions of important stakeholder groups and have taken this decision to avoid the likelihood of the competition becoming a source of division, notwithstanding the fact that Israel Is a full member of World Rugby and the IOC.”

Squashing the rumours, SA Rugby released a statement on social media, with Alexander saying: “It was silly individuals expressing their anger, not to be taken seriously.”

