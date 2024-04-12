The Bulls face Northampton at Franklin’s Gardens, but Jake White’s span only arrived in England on Thursday after leaving Mzansi in eight different groups on Tuesday evening.

Bulls yster Nizaam Carr says his manne are over their travel kwale and have a few planne for tomorrow’s 9pm Champions Cup quarterfinal against Northampton Saints.

The Saints are unbeaten in the competition this season but the Bulle will take confidence that they suffered only one defeat in the tournament, while their attacking statistics are marginally better with 25 tries to 22 by the Saints.

Carr, who faced Saints with Wasps between 2017 and 2022, says: “A week ago we came back from two long flights and a little bit of a layover but the funny thing is, we’re quite used to it and anything less than two flights is a bonus for us.

“I played a number of times against Saints and they were always tough. We’re going to have to be tighter [but] we’ve got plans up our sleeves.”