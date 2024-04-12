John Dobson is confident that a potential Stormers Academy will help create a pathway for club players and those who’ve slipped through the top-tier age level structures to the Stormers. With a sprinkling of Springboks but relying heavily on seasoned campaigners and Western Province’s youth systems, Dobson has produced a Stormers span that won the inaugural United Rugby Championship and contested last year’s final – again innie Kaap – and qualified for the playoffs in the maiden two seasons in the Champions Cup.

But Dobbo’s best attribute is that he understands the rugby landscape in his hometown, and how to nurture talent from schools level through to the pros. The likes of SK Walmers scrumhalf Labeeb Kannemeyer, Durbell centre Jacquin Marthinus and False Bay centre Darren Jaftha were among group of club stars to feature for WP in the early rounds of the 2023 Currie Cup. Now, in his new role as director of Stormers Rugby, Dobson says: “That club pathway has been a problem pre-equity deal. It’s very hard for guys who train on a Tuesday and Thursday, with no analysis, taking a taxi to get to training, on a gatsby, to compete with these [professional] guys.

“It’s very challenging to come up from club rugby. You have to be almost exceptional.” Stormers coach John Dobson during the Stormers training session. He adds: “The Stormers Academy will be useful for those who have missed the net of Varsity Cup or normal recruiting. “​One of the faults of SA rugby is if you play U13 Craven Week, you get the tracksuit, then those guys know you, so they choose you for U16 Grant Khomo, because they know you and you went to the right school.”