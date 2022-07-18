South Africa’s director of rugby was again a besige man on Twitter last week, hitting back at Schalk Burger senior and former Springbok coach Jake White. The hele ding started rukking last Saturday with former Springbok lock Schalk Burger Sr.

It hurts so bad when losing a Test, but what we learned about the players and their character under trying circumstances with a little over a year to the RWC was invaluable. “Its never fun getting a loss next to your team in a Test match. Its really not lekka!” pic.twitter.com/Rc1Wfi6o0V — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) July 18, 2022 With the Boks fielding a much-changed team for the second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein, Burger tweeted: “If you listen to the Coach, the Captain and the Director of Rugby of SA Rugby and you see how they perform then you know somewhere there is either showboating or we are much weaker than we think we are - no structure, coaching or game skills sad to say - RWC only a year away.” Erasmus responded: “Noted Oom Schalk thanks for your opinion it counts a lot.” Noted Oom Schalk thanks for your opinion it counts a lot 👍 https://t.co/o8A05uXgly — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) July 12, 2022 The pair then went back and forth, with Burger highlighting his unhappiness that “Saru does not recognise Springboks pre-1992”, while Erasmus pointed out that he also split his team in the build-up to the World Cup three years ago for Tests against Australia and New Zealand.

On Thursday, Bulls coach White’s column for Rugbypass stepped on Erasmus’s feelings again. In it, White wrote of Nienaber’s selection: “National coaches shouldn’t use Tests to see if players are good enough, that what A-sides or training is for... “You learn that at age-grade or club level – I mean that sincerely – there’s a reason people go through a system to become national coach.”

Sharing a link to the column titled “Jacques Nienaber missed a trick”, Erasmus tweeted: “Ai tog guys please remember that we all want the best for South Africa. Remember this in 2007 guys?” Ai tog guys please remember that we all want the best for 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 Remember this in 2007 guys🤷![CDATA[]]>🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ZEOOwCN80P pic.twitter.com/czLUEd9vwC — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) July 14, 2022 His tweet had two attachments from the time when White was in charge of the Springboks and selected a controversial under-strength side that lost 33-6 to New Zealand. The naweek was not complete and came full circle when Erasmus retweeted Burger tweet with the former Bok posing with Wales fans holding a Springbok vel.

Burger’s caption read: “Some of the Welsh supporters receiving tomorrows winning emblem”. Rassie’s caption hit back: “Dankie Oom Schalk! That’s special. Lekka.” The two made up on Sunady, with “Oom Schalk” tweeting: “Congrats with win - and that the opinion counted! Voorspoed.”