Ralf Rangnick and Manchester United dropped ‘n bom on fans yesterday, announcing that the German will leave the club onmiddelik. Rangnick, who joined the Red Devils in December last year as an interim manager until the end of the season after which he would take up a consultancy role for the next two years, has now instead decided to focus on his new role as manager of the Austria national team.

As the architect of the Red Bull football empire, Old Trafford bosses were keen for the 63-year-old German to rebuild United – from transfer policy, football development and the youth academy. Ralf Rangnick announces that he will not be staying on at United as a consultant.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 29, 2022 But a statement from the club, reads: “We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months. “By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.