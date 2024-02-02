It was a quiet Premier League January transfer deadline day, with Lewis Hamilton’s move from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025 completely overshadowing football news. Still, on a quite day Nottingham Forest probably made the most hugh-profile move when they signed Borussia Dortmund’s 21-year-old USA international playmaker Giovanni Reyna on loan until the end of the season, on Wednesday evening.

Forest followed it up with another loan signing – 18-year-old Portugal forward Rodrigo Ribeiro from Sporting Lisbon. Signed: Morgan Rogers. Picture: Aston Villa Aston Villa, meanwhile, signed 21-year-old Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers for an initial fee of £8 million. The biggest Premier League exit was probably Brighton’s Mahmoud Dahoud joining Stuttgart on loan.