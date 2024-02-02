It was a quiet Premier League January transfer deadline day, with Lewis Hamilton’s move from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025 completely overshadowing football news.
Still, on a quite day Nottingham Forest probably made the most hugh-profile move when they signed Borussia Dortmund’s 21-year-old USA international playmaker Giovanni Reyna on loan until the end of the season, on Wednesday evening.
Forest followed it up with another loan signing – 18-year-old Portugal forward Rodrigo Ribeiro from Sporting Lisbon.
Aston Villa, meanwhile, signed 21-year-old Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers for an initial fee of £8 million.
The biggest Premier League exit was probably Brighton’s Mahmoud Dahoud joining Stuttgart on loan.
With the big clubs not making moves, other transfers that were likely to go through before last night’s 11pm deadline include Fulham and Wolves chasing a loan deal for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, while West Ham were reportedly looking to offload Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals.