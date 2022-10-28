It’s’ the Premier League’s top two, Arsenal and Manchester City, taking on basement fighters Nottingham Forest and Leicester this weekend. After kapping Liverpool op last week, bottom club Forest believe they can cut leaders Arsenal down to size on Sunday at 4pm.

With the Gunners in Europa League action last night, Forest skipper Ryan Yates hopes they can take advantage of a moeg Arsenal team. He says: ‘We’ll be underdogs again at the Emirates on Sunday but inside the dressing room we feel we’re more than a match for them.” Just two points off the top, City will be looking to pounce.