Aston Villa are looking to return to continental for the first time in 13 years when they travel to Scotland to face Hibernian for a place in the Europa Conference League group stage. Last playing in the Europa League in 2010, Villa head into Wednesday’s 6.45pm playoffs first leg vol confidence after smashing Everton 4-0 in the Premier League at the weekend.

And their Scottish captain John McGinn is ready to make himself the archvillain against his former Edinburgh club on his return to Easter Road. Our first European tie since 2010. ✨



UP THE VILLA! ✊ #UECL pic.twitter.com/0EVF2e4QRf — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 23, 2023 McGinn says: “It’s my job to let the team know they will be in for a game as soon as that whistle blows. “It’ll be frantic, frenetic, physical. I’ll be making the boys aware that we need to respect Hibs fully.