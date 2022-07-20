Manchester United continued their perfect pre-season start under new coach Erik Ten Hag as they beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Tuesday. Dutchman Ten Hag and United fans will be buzzing after Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho scored as the Red Devils look to improve on a swak sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

They were reminded of their struggles early on in the match as skipper Harry Maguire was booed with every touch. PERFECT TEN: Coach Ten Hag And Palace’s new 18-year-old winger Malcolm Ebiowei, who rejected United’s attentions to join the Eagles from Derby, also caused Ten Hag’s new leftback Tyrell Malacia the hele se problems for. But they saw off Patrick Vieira’s Eagles and scored the opener after 17 minutes.

Having scored in his two goals since returning from a six-month loan at Sevilla, Martial chested down a clipped cross from Diogo Dalot and smashed home on the drop. A strong-looking United starting XI took the lead into the break. And they added a second just three minutes after the restart through Rashford.

Looking short on confidence for most of last season, the England ace found the net with aplomb after Martial and substitute Donny van de Beek combined to set up a cutback. After Jean-Philippe Mateta failed to pull one back for the Eagles in a 58th-minute counter, United punished them immediately with a raid of their own. This time when Martial sent Sancho through on goal, before the winger sat down the keeper and slotted home.