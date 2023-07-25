Springboks superstar Cheslin Kolbe will play his first-ever match for the national team at Ellis Park if selected to face Argentina there on Saturday. Kolbe, who has represented South Africa in 24 Tests prior to this Rugby Championship match, has never played at the home of South African rugby.

Kolbe is quoted by SA Rugby’s website as saying: “I’ve never played at Emirates Airline Park as a Springbok, so if I get the opportunity to play, it would be fantastic. Don’t miss the chance to watch the #Springboks’ final home game of the year as they take on Argentina at Emirates Airline Park 🎟



Head to Ticketpro to purchase your tickets: https://t.co/lIYHWYfjtx #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/pYHV6mVjMP — Springboks (@Springboks) July 20, 2023 “The atmosphere at the stadium is electric and we’d love it if people come out in numbers and support us. It’s our last home game before we leave for the World Cup, so it would be special to play in front of a passionate crowd.” Chasing the All Blacks, who are four points above them heading into the final round of a shortened Rugby Championship, Kolbe knows they will have to up their game under the high ball.