The Lions were crowned 4-Day champions at the Wanderers on Wednesday, after beating the visiting Western Province by 99 runs. Entering the final day, it was still anyone’s game with WP on 99/3 in pursuit of 308 for victory.

But their chase ended soon after lunch yesterday, with Lions spinner Bjorn Fortuin wreaking havoc with bowling figures of 5/69. MATCH RESULT | DP World Lions won by 99 runs.



World Sports Betting Western Province 208 all out (77.2).



Fortuin 5/69, Moreki 2/40.



Nabe (0*). De Zorzi 55, Smith 52, Verreynne 40. #WPcricket #WozaNawe #BoysInBlue💙 #4DaySeriesFinal #WSBWP🧡 pic.twitter.com/n7WfbWNVWS — Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) March 3, 2024 Tony de Zorzi (55), Kyle Verreynne (30) Daniel Smith (52) put up a fight for Province as they were bowled out for 208 - exactly 100 runs short of the winning target. Province, though, will skop themselves for not winning the tournament after having the Lions with their backs to the wall on 113/6 in their second innings - effectively 26/6 after scoring 312 in reply to the Lions’ 225 first innings score for a lead of 87 runs.