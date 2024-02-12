Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won back-to-back SA20 championships after an empathic 89-run victory over Durban’s Super Giants at Newlands on Saturday. After topping the group stage, the Sunrisers delivered a klas performance in the final. Half-centuries from Tom Abell (55) and Tristan Stubbs (56 not out) along with contri- butions from Jordan Hermann and captain Aiden Markram,who both added 42, respec- tively, saw the Sunrisers post a formidable 204/3.

Good morning, #OrangeArmy 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Bc7reufKvC — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) February 11, 2024 The Sunrisers’ bowling unit has been their strongest discipline all season and their seamers certainly rose to the occasion on the night. Now that's a 𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐇![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐏![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐍'𝐬 entry 😉 pic.twitter.com/EVsq6mkCsj — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) February 10, 2024 Dan Worrall (2/15) set the tone up front again with the dismissal of Quinton de Kock early on, before Marco Jansen delivered two hammer blows in the fourth over with the removal of Jon Jon Smuts and Bhanuka Rajapaksa to leave the Super Giants reeling at 7/3. And they never recovered, bowled out for 115.