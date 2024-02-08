Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape became the first team to book their place in the SA20 final at Newlands on Saturday when they beat the Durban Super Giants on Tuesday night. Looking to win back-to-back tournaments this weekend against the winner of the Super Giants and whoever won between the Royals and Super Kings last night, the Sunrisers will bank on seamer Ottniel Baartman.

🄵![CDATA[]]>🄾![CDATA[]]>🅄![CDATA[]]>🅁-midable Sunrisers feat! 🤜![CDATA[]]>🤛 pic.twitter.com/ULfSQI6eTA — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) February 8, 2024 The 30-year-old took 4/10 as they beat the Giants by 51 runs. Those wickets took his tally to 16 for the season - the most of all bowlers. Coach Adrian Birrell says of Ottniel Baartman: “He’s been fantastic - he’s probably leading the wicket-taker, sure he’s up there. He’s put his name up for higher honours, that’s for sure. He’s been very much part of our attack. He’s missed a couple of games even and he’s still up there with the wickets. Champion performance from a champion player 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SQtOk7Bwjb — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) February 7, 2024 “He bowls in good areas all the time, he’s very competitive…”