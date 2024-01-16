Newlands will finally get to enjoy its first SA20 match of the new season when MI Cape Town host defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape today at 5.30pm. It will be the first match for new captain Kieron Pollard on his home ground, with the Cape Town span winning one game on the road and losing another.

Their win came in their last match against Joburg Super Kings, who they smashed by an unbelievable 98 runs, while they lost to Durban Giants last week. Looking for a fast start again from their in-form openers Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton, the Capetonians would like nothing more than for their middle order to join the party. Despite good starts in both matches to date, No.3 batsman Dewald Brevis has not yet come to the party with scores of five against the Giants and Kings, while Liam Livingstone added 12 and 25 in those two games, respectively.