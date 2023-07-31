South Africa will play Los Pumas in their first World Cup warm-up match this Saturday, having beaten the South Americans 22-21 in their final Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday to finish second to New Zealand, who were crowned champs again.

The Springboks have left their name-lekkers at home on Sunday when the team left for Argentina on Sunday.

A number of players that played in the weekend’s match – Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Marvin Orie, Manie Libbok, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am and Damian Willemse – will all be involved again and looking to improve on what was a worrying outing.

On the 22-21 win, coach Jacques Nienaber says: “The attitude the players had in defence was outstanding; the attitude they had in their ball carrying was outstanding.

“We made a couple of mistakes with tactical and technical stuff but that is the easy stuff we can fix. But making it personal with the defence and the ball carrying is what I was incredibly proud on.”