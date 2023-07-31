The Springboks have left their name-lekkers at home on Sunday when the team left for Argentina on Sunday.
South Africa will play Los Pumas in their first World Cup warm-up match this Saturday, having beaten the South Americans 22-21 in their final Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday to finish second to New Zealand, who were crowned champs again.
A number of players that played in the weekend’s match – Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Marvin Orie, Manie Libbok, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am and Damian Willemse – will all be involved again and looking to improve on what was a worrying outing.
It was a tough tussle in Johannesburg - thanks @lospumas for a proper Test 👏#StrongerTogether #RSAvARG #Springboks #TRC2023 pic.twitter.com/9RQeBwcHSu— Springboks (@Springboks) July 29, 2023
On the 22-21 win, coach Jacques Nienaber says: “The attitude the players had in defence was outstanding; the attitude they had in their ball carrying was outstanding.
“We made a couple of mistakes with tactical and technical stuff but that is the easy stuff we can fix. But making it personal with the defence and the ball carrying is what I was incredibly proud on.”
#Springboks tour squad of 26 players named to trip to Argentina - more here: https://t.co/qYQfx3FEFJ ✈#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/P1gVwY91lJ— Springboks (@Springboks) July 29, 2023
The Boks left for Argentina on Sunday without Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Handre Pollard and Grant Williams – all of whom are a shoo-in to be named when Nienaber names his World Cup squad next week.
BOK TOURING SQUAD
Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Gerhard Steenekamp, Trevor Nyakane.
Hookers: Bongi Mbonambi, Joseph Dweba.
Locks: Lood de Jager, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie.
Loose forwards: Jean-Luc du Preez, Evan Roos, Jasper Wiese.
Utility forwards: Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert.
Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach.
Flyhalf: Manie Libbok.
Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel.
Outside Backs: Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie, Kurt-Lee Arendse.
Utility back: Damian Willemse.