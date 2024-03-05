Blitzboks coach Sandile Ngcobo has slammed his manne’s performances in North America after an 11th-place finish at the Los Angeles Sevens. South Africa beat Canada to claim 11th place in LA on Sunday, their worst finish so far in the 2024 season.

It followed on another underwhelming showing last weekend in Vancouver, where the Blitzboks also failed to qualify for the Cup quarterfinals. And Ncgobo says: "It is really frustrating that we can put some excellent performances together, and then lose the next couple of matches. "Two things are standing out for me; the lack of discipline around the tackle area and the basics not being done well when we need to finish."