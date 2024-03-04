Sandile Ncgobo’s manne faced Canada in the 11th-place playoff last night to avoid finishing LAST at the LA Sevens, in another blow to their World Sevens Series title hopes.

South Africa endured another disappointing weekend’s outing as they were beaten by Samoa in the ninth-place semifinals.

A Zain Davids double help the #Blitzboks over the line against Canada 28-15 for 11th place.

A Zain Davids double help the #Blitzboks over the line against Canada 28-15 for 11th place.

This came after the Blitzies beat Spain 22-19 in their final pool game following defeats to Ireland (17-0) and Argentina (17-5) on Saturday. The Blitzboks then surrendered a 10-0 half-time lead to lose 19-10 to the Samoans.

It continued the Blitzboks’ North American nightmare, after finishing in ninth place in Vancouver last week.