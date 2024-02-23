The Premier League title race is heating up and after Liverpool opened up a four-point lead at the summit on Wednesday night, the chase is on this weekend. Coach Jurgen Klopp’s charges beat Luton 4-1 thanks to strikes from Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot after trailing 1-0 at the break.

The Reds, though, are in League Cup against Chelsea this weekend, meaning the chasing pack Manchester City and Arsenal are looking to cash in. Sat out: City’s Kevin de Bruyne. Picture: Oli SCARFF / AFP The third-placed Gunners are involved in the match of the weekend when they host eight-placed Newcastle tomorrow night at 10pm. Five points behind the Reds with a game in hand, Arsenal come off a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Porto on Wednesday night which saw Arteta’s men fail to take a single shot on goal for the first time in two years.

Arteta wants his hitmen to be better against the Magpies, saying: “It’s true that when we got into certain situations, we didn’t finish the action or put the right final ball in the cross or from set-pieces as well. Every time we were touching somebody, it seemed to be a foul before we even kicked the ball. So, we will learn from that and be better.” City, meanwhile, are in second - one point above the Gunners and four behind the Reds after they beat Brentford 1-0 on Monday night. Good vibes 🩵 pic.twitter.com/CPvLBe9m8T — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 21, 2024 Star playmaker Kevin de Bruyne missed that game, but Guardiola is convinced that he will be ready to face Bournemouth tomorrow at 7.30pm.