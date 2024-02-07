Paarl Royals are flying the Western Cape flag in the SA20 and will go all out to book their place in Friday’s second qualifier when they face Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator today.
Stepping onto the Wanderers pitch at 5.30pm, David Miller and his Royals army will look to make it three in a row against Faf du Plessis and his manne, having beaten them in the group stage in the Bullring and at Boland Park.
The winners will face the losers between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants last night for the right to play in Sunday’s final at Newlands.
The Royals, though, will be determined to turn around their poor run of late, having lost their last four matches heading into the playoffs, and will need danger man Jos Buttler to fire.
The top scorer in last season’s tournament is currently second overall with 398 runs – 132 behind MI Cape Town’s Ryan Rickelton – at an average of 44.22.
Qualifier 1 in Cape Town: SECvDSG
Eliminator in Joburg: PRvJSK
He will have to out perform Kings ace Leus du Plooy, who has top-scored for his span with 299 runs at an average of 37.37.
In the bowling department, the key for the Royals lies in Lungi Ngidi with his tally of 13 scalps, while Tabraiz Shamsi has nine wickets.
Kings’ Lizaad Williams is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 15 paaltjies.