Paarl Royals are flying the Western Cape flag in the SA20 and will go all out to book their place in Friday’s second qualifier when they face Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator today. Stepping onto the Wanderers pitch at 5.30pm, David Miller and his Royals army will look to make it three in a row against Faf du Plessis and his manne, having beaten them​ in the group stage in the Bullring and​ at Boland Park​.

The winners will face the losers​ between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants last night​ for the right to play in Sunday’s final at Newlands. Top wicket-taker: Lizaad Williams. Picture: Huggard/Sportzpics/SA20/BackpagePix The Royals, though, will be determined to turn around their poor run of late, having lost their last four matches heading into the playoffs, and will need danger man Jos Buttler to fire. The top scorer in last season’s tournament is currently second overall with 398 runs – 132 behind MI Cape Town’s Ryan Rickelton – at an average of 44.22.