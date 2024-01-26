The hosts, who have only lost one of their six matches this season so far, enter the match on the back of a five-wicket win over Joburg Super Kings on Wednesday to strengthen their spot at the top of the standings.

With Wihan Lubbe quickly scoring 57 and Dane Vilas 42, they chased down the Kings’ 168/3 with an over to spare at the Wanderers.

Matthew Breetzke, who’s scored 211 runs at an average of 35.16, and his Giants teammates, meanwhile, will be out to make it back-to-back wins innie Kaap, after beating MI Cape Town at Newlands earlier this week.

Victory at Boland Park will be crucial for top spot, but there will be another chance for the loser to pull it back, with the teams again going at each other on Sunday at Kingsmead (3.30pm).