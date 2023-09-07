The Springboks on Wednesday night named their first matchday squad of their Rugby World Cup defence, getting permission from World Rugby to name the squad earlier than expected. Pencilled in for a Friday team announcement for Sunday’s Pool B opener against Scotland, the Springbok camp on Wednesday announced that they got permission to name their squad earlier than the 48 hours before the match World Cup window.

And the announcement didn’t disappoint, with the most interesting selection being that of Willie le Roux playing off the bench, with Damian Willemse holding on to the fullback jumper he wore in their 35-7 whipping of the All Blacks. 5⃣0⃣ up for De Klerk as Boks name an experienced side to face Scotland in Marseille on Sunday - team announcement: https://t.co/FiheVer0h1 💥#Springboks #StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Wq2bNd7iq5 — Springboks (@Springboks) September 6, 2023 In fact, there are only four changes to the Siya Kolisi-led side with Canan Moodie ruled out because of a hamstring niggle with Jesse Kriel taking his spot at outside centre and Damian de Allende replacing Andre Esterhuizen at inside centre. The other change in the backline sees Cheslin Kolbe in for Makazole Mapimpi, while Jasper Wiese takes over from Duane Vermeulen at No.8.

Packing his bench with experience, coach Jacques Nienaber says of his team selection: “We are pleased with the squad depth we have built in the last few months, and we believe this group of players strikes the right balance to achieve the result we need against Scotland. Balance: Jacques Nienaber.Picture credit: Samuel Shivambu “We are very excited about this occasion. We’ve been building for this World Cup for the last four years and we are thrilled to get our campaign started. “We’ve been working hard in the last few weeks to make sure we are as prepared as possible going into this match and we are fully aware of the challenge that awaits us.”