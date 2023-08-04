Springbok flanker Deon Fourie was on a train in France after playing a second-division game when he watched South Africa beat England in the final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. So much has happened since then for the now-36-year-old, moving to the Stormers, breaking his cheekbone in his first game back, setting Cape Town alight with his performances and then becoming the oldest Springbok debutant in history when he took the field against Wales last year.

Fourie could be back in France, travelling by plane and not train, next month if his name is read out among the 33 that will represent the world champions over there next week. Final touches before Saturday’s Test 🤝#SpringBoks #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/VWaXM0H8aI — Springboks (@Springboks) August 3, 2023 Brannas, as he’s known, can also play hooker and his versatility could see him crack the nod ahead of other contenders. It would be a dream come true for Fourie, who says: “It will mean a lot to me. It’s everyone’s dream [to go to the World Cup and] hopefully it can happen.”

The Boks face Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday night with a team full of players looking to make a final impression on coach Jacques Nienaber ahead of the big announcement. In the back three, Damian Willemse gets a rare opportunity at fullback again and while he is basically guaranteed a spot in the squad, the same can’t be said for Canan Moodie and 2019 hero Makazole Mapimpi, who has been eclipsed by Kurt-Lee Arendse as the most lethal left wing in SA at the moment. Mapimpi, in particular, needs a big game against Argentina to prove he is a must for the World Cup.

WINGING IT: Bok Mapimpi In the midfield, Andre Esterhuizen will go all-out to bash down the door, while scrumhalf Cobus Reinach will be looking to prove that his experience is invaluable in a big tournament. Among the loosies, Fourie is probably the one with the biggest point to prove, while Jean Kleyn – who only made his Bok debut this year – has to haal uit en wys. While Thomas du Toit and Trevor Nyakane are also pushing for places in the front-row, it’s the manne on the bench who probably has to push harder.

And here debutant prop Gerhard Steenekamp, looseforwards Jean-Luc du Preez and Evan Roos and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies have to produce something close to a miracle to make the World Cup travelling party. Over to you gentleman… Springboks: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi (captain), 1 Trevor Nyakane.