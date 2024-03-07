Cape Town Spurs are dead serious about fighting off relegation and therefore waste no time to replace injured defender Lubeni Haukongo with Denwin Farmer. The Urban Warriors announced the signing of the 27-year-old free agent and former Sekhukhune United player on the eve of their big PSL clash against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium last night.

A statement on X reads: "Cape Town Spurs F.C. would like to welcome Denwin Farmer to Ikamva. The 27 year old has been brought in to strengthen the team's central defence after Lubeni Haukongo's season ending injury. "We wish Denwin well for the remainder of the season!"