The Springboks on Tuesday surprised with their choice of captain for Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match against Argentina in Buenos Aires, naming hooker Bongi Mbonambi as the man to take the lead. With his Sharks skipper Lukhanyo Am also in the team, it was expected that he’d perhaps lead a rather experimental team against Los Pumas.

But on selecting Mbonambi as his skipper in the first official World Cup warm-up clash, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber says: “I’m extremely proud of Bongi, he’s been a brilliant leader for us since 2018. A host of changes to the #Springboks team as more players are given a run in Buenos Aires - more here: https://t.co/EZ6M5JIKt7 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/ySCA8FpAJv — Springboks (@Springboks) August 1, 2023 “He is one of our game drivers and he is a no-nonsense leader. “He leads by example by doing the hard stuff and doesn’t mince his words, he is a straight shooter.

b“He is a guy that demands respect. Sometimes when you sit in a room on your elbow and that guy walks in you sit up straight, he’s got that aura around him.” Nienaber, whose senior Boks are at home in SA, will name his squad for the World Cup next week and gave some players a laaste kans at cracking the nod. Young prop Gerhard Steenekamp is one of those players looking to make a good last and in his case, first, impression after being chosen to make his national-team debut off the bench.