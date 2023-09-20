With captain Siya Kolisi back to lead the side, only hooker Bongi Mbonambi and Damian Willemse who moves from flyhalf to fullback started the 76-0 win over Romania at the weekend.

The team also features fit-again lock Eben Etzebeth and sports a seven forwards and one backline split on the bench, with Cobus Reinach as the only back on the bench.

Of his team selection, Nienaber says: “Ireland are a quality team with a strong pack of forwards and talented backs, and they play with a lot of speed, so we know what we have to do to deliver a top-drawer performance for things to go our way.

“We faced them late last year and we’ve been keeping an eye on their performances this year, so everyone knows what we have to do this weekend.